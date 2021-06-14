Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,637,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.