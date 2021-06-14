Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

