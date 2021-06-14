Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $129.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.58. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

