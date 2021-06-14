King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Colfax worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

