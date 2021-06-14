King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

