King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 137.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,391 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 279,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after buying an additional 416,697 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 319,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $19.14 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.