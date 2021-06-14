King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

