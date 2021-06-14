King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Alarm.com worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Alarm.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $930,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.60 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

