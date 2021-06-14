Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $90,137.28 and $94,411.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 88.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00165666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00186040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.01032147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.72 or 1.00287120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.