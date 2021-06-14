Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirin has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

