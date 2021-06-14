Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

