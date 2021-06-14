Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Up 370.0% in May

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of KRBP stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
