KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE KREF opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.