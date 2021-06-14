Klever Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $205.38 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00165666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00186040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.01032147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.72 or 1.00287120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

