Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 461.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

