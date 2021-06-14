Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Knoll were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $11,002,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knoll by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $26.96 on Monday. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

