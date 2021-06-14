Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the May 13th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,736.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBSTF. Mizuho raised Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kobe Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Shares of KBSTF remained flat at $$8.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.