K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at Commerzbank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.54 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.