Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
