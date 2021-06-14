Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

