Kuende Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Kuende has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $692,646.15 and approximately $130,352.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

