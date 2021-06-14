La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LZB opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

