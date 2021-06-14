Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head to Head Comparison

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.17 $35.11 million $4.31 5.37 Eargo $69.15 million 21.86 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -10.27

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 21.09% 26.63% 23.10% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lakeland Industries and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Eargo has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Eargo.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Eargo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

