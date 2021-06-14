Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the May 13th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
