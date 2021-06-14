Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the May 13th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.