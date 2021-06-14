Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LSRCF remained flat at $$157.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18. Lasertec has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $157.50.
About Lasertec
