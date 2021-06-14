Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 31,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
