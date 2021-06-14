Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 31,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

