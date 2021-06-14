Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 163.4% in May

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the May 13th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,065,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
USA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 16,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
