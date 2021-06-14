Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 163.4% in May

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the May 13th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,065,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

USA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 16,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

