Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.29 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Roblox makes up about 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $58,993,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $57,357,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $47,784,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $26,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,295 shares of company stock worth $54,070,897.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.