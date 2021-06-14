Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Eventbrite accounts for about 0.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after purchasing an additional 175,926 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,633,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

