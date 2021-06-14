Lido DAO Token (LDO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $60.49 million and $1.41 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00006108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

