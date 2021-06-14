Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Up 322.8% in May

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LFER opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Life On Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

