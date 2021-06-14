Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 130,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

