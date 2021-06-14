Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 9,185 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.61. 4,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

