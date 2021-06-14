Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,515 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,353. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

