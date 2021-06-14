Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 4.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 67,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,849,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.