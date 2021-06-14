LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. LivaNova makes up approximately 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after buying an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $21,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,905. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

