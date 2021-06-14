Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Livent accounts for about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

