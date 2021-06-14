Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIZI. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Lizhi by 469.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 578,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lizhi by 2,467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIZI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.66. 8,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

