Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.43. 2,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,817. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

