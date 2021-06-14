Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.50.

Logitech International stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

