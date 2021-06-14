Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20. Logitech International has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

