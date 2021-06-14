Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,583.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.87 or 0.06258309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.99 or 0.01520281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00422280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00144813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.01 or 0.00652984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00426269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.