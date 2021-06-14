Lua Swap Price Down 6.8% This Week (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00794048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.39 or 0.08055634 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

