Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.