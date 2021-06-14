Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.59.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.