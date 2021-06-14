Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post sales of $62.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.72 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $254.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.54. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

