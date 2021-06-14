Makena Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 212.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,155. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.