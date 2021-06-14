Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 14th

Marquee Raine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Marquee Raine Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of MRACU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

In other Marquee Raine Acquisition news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,231,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.