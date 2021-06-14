Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2107 8318 15468 644 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -3.34 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 19.74

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies rivals beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.