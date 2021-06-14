McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $236.93 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

