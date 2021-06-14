Mdex (MDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $61.97 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $909.23 million and approximately $61.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00170048 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00187402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.01074055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.03 or 0.99554080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,265,436 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

